Glen BrooksGlen Brooks, age 83, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.He was the loving husband of Alese "P-Nut" Whitesell Brooks.Born on July 16, 1937, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late John Brooks and Mary Brooks Childress.He owned Glen's Repair Shop in Rustburg for 22 years and also worked at Griffin Pipe for a couple of years where he was known as Dirtdobber. Glen was a member of Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church in Gladys. He enjoyed camping with friends, riding his motorcycle, traveling and working in his garage. He was a proud United States Air Force veteran having served in the Korean war.In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory, his three children, G.W. Brooks Jr., Angie Cash and Glenda Kidd and husband, Gill, all of Rustburg; two siblings, Harold Brooks and wife, Jean, of Forest and Phyllis Fisher of Evington; two stepchildren, Larry Cowart Jr. and wife, Ellen, of Rustburg, and Michelle Williams and husband, Steven, of Amherst.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Pastor John Sines Jr. officiating. Military honors will be offered by Lynchburg American Legion Post #16.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Glen's memory be made to Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church.Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.