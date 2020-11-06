Glenda Hall AbernathyGlenda Hall Abernathy, 72, of Rustburg, Va., died peacefully in her home on November 4, 2020. She was a member of Rustburg Baptist Church. Glenda was the loving wife of 24 years of Charles R. Abernathy.She was preceded in death by her parents, America and Hobart Hall; her older brother, Daryl Lane Hall; her first husband, E.F. "Rusty" Talbert, Jr.; and a grandson, Hunter Austin Abernathy. Glenda was a dedicated school teacher, loving mother and a member of the DAR.Glenda is survived by her four children, Rashelle Reynolds (Todd), Vincent Abernathy (Sarah), Stephenie Rice (William), and Edsel F. Talbert, III; 11 grandchildren; one brother, Larry Hall (Janice); and many many cousins.A private family service will be held at Rustburg Baptist Church on Saturday with burial in Cumbie Memorial Cemetery.