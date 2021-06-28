Glenda Dale Hall
February 16, 1949 - June 26, 2021
Glenda Dale Hall, 72, of 137 Crescent Hill Drive, Evington, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.
She was born February 16, 1949 in Evington, a daughter of the late James Joyce Hall and Ethel Adkins Hall. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and a retired employee of VDOT. Glenda or "Momma Dale" to many, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Rook player. She always saw the good in everyone and never turned away anyone in need. She did without so others could have. Glenda loved beyond measure.
She is survived by her long time partner and best friend, Mark "Burger" Klein; three daughters, Darnell Martin and her husband, Ryan, Dina Thacker, and Trina Roakes and her husband, Carter all of Rustburg; seven grandchildren, Rhett, Randi, Jackie, Tristan, Gabriel, Grayson and Maddox; nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Ella, Scarlett, Jaxon, Ivy, Carrington, Elijah and Rosalie; three brothers; one sister; and a special friend, Nancy Jennings.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela M. Brown; four brothers; and one sister.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Chuck Schooler.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of her daughter, Dina Thacker, 6328 Wards Road, Rustburg, VA 24588.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider a charity of your choice
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.