Glenda Dale Hall
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Glenda Dale Hall

February 16, 1949 - June 26, 2021

Glenda Dale Hall, 72, of 137 Crescent Hill Drive, Evington, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born February 16, 1949 in Evington, a daughter of the late James Joyce Hall and Ethel Adkins Hall. She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and a retired employee of VDOT. Glenda or "Momma Dale" to many, enjoyed fishing and was an avid Rook player. She always saw the good in everyone and never turned away anyone in need. She did without so others could have. Glenda loved beyond measure.

She is survived by her long time partner and best friend, Mark "Burger" Klein; three daughters, Darnell Martin and her husband, Ryan, Dina Thacker, and Trina Roakes and her husband, Carter all of Rustburg; seven grandchildren, Rhett, Randi, Jackie, Tristan, Gabriel, Grayson and Maddox; nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Carter, Ella, Scarlett, Jaxon, Ivy, Carrington, Elijah and Rosalie; three brothers; one sister; and a special friend, Nancy Jennings.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela M. Brown; four brothers; and one sister.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Chuck Schooler.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of her daughter, Dina Thacker, 6328 Wards Road, Rustburg, VA 24588.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider a charity of your choice.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch and Finch, Altavista
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
Jun
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Finch and Finch Chapel
809 Main St, Altavista, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Loved her she was always so sweet to me. Hugs and prayers for all of her famy
Kathy Gunter
Friend
July 29, 2021
Thinking of each of you with Love. Dale was beautiful inside and out. I will treasure my fond memories.
Meemaw
June 29, 2021
You will be truly missed Aunt Dale! I love you and I know you and Angie are having a ball!!! Love, Lorrie & Tommy Moore
Lorrie Ruff Moore
Family
June 29, 2021
Darnell & family, We are sorry to hear about your mother, please know that we are thinking and praying for you.
Robin & Mack
June 29, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hall family. I have lots of memories of Dale and I in school and our early adulthood. She was always the same every time you saw her. She loved her family. She is in no pain now and a much better place than us. Love to the family. Bonnie Cofflin Duff
Bonnie Cofflin Duff
June 29, 2021
Dina, so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Please know that y'all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jimmy and Carolyn Arthur
June 28, 2021
