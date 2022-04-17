Menu
Glenn Keith Logwood
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
Glenn Keith Logwood

November 10, 1946 - April 14, 2022

Glenn Keith Logwood, 75, of Forest, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond. He was the loving husband of Mary Porter Logwood for 53 years.

Born on November 10, 1946, in Lynchburg, Va., to the parents of the late Jack Dempsey Logwood and Dorothy Craddock Logwood, he was retired from B&W as an Inspection Supervisor after 45 years of service. He attended Inglewood Baptist Church. He enjoyed drag racing, playing golf and watching VA Tech Football. Glenn was a kind and caring man who loved spending time with his wife and family.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle L. Holland and her husband, Greg, of Lynchburg, and Rebecca L. Caldwell and her husband, James, of Bedford, Va.; one son, Brian K. Logwood and his wife, Tara, of Glen Allen, Va.; one brother, Morris W. Logwood and his wife, Jean, of Altavista, Va.; one sister, Nancy L. Rowland and her husband, Henry, of Gretna, Va.; seven grandchildren, Ashley Marsh (Zach), Emily Schira, Jonathan Schira, Sarah Logwood, Kayla Logwood, Matthew Caldwell and Michelle Caldwell; three great-grandchildren, Grayson Marsh, Lawson Marsh and Harrison Marsh; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furry friend, "Lacy". He was preceded in death by a niece, April Dawn Rowland.

A visitation will be held Monday, April 18, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Marvin Suitt officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association. To send online condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA
Apr
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Virginia Memorial Park
11490 Forest Rd., Forest, VA
