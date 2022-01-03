Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenn A. Trent Sr.
1921 - 2021
BORN
1921
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Glenn A. Trent Sr.

Glenn Alfred Trent Sr., 100, of Lynchburg passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Jane Rigney-Trent.

Born in Lynchburg, September 23, 1921, he was the son of the late Clarence Trent and Lucille Pleasants Trent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Rigney Trent; his sister, Evelyn White; one granddaughter, Cynthia Lee Willard and one great-grandson, Trent S. Thurston.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Patricia Young and husband, Mark, Brenda Carpenter and husband, Donald and Donna Garner and husband, John; his son, Glenn A. Trent Jr. and wife, Elizabeth; his sister, Jean T. Cyrus; four grandchildren, Kimberly Jean Wilkerson and husband Mike, Carrie Landrum and husband, Kenneth, Shawn Thurston and Kelly Lloyd and fiancé, Nate and four great-grandchildren, Haley Wilkerson Fox, Ian Wilkerson, Taylor Landrum and Trey Lloyd.

Glenn was the owner and operator of Glenn A. Trent Inc., Tire and Wrecker. He began his business in 1943 on the corner of 12th St. and Campbell Avenue. Ten years later he expanded to 12th St. and Kemper St. After 75 years of operation, he merged his business with Colony Tire and Mitchells Towing which allowed him to cut back to a 40 hour work week. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of Marshall Lodge # 39, and he was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.

A Mass of the Resurection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Fr. Salvador F. Añonuevo officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider, The Lynchburg Police Foundation, www.lynchburgpolicefoundation.org.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
6
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Condolences to the family. I worked for Mr. Trent in the 1970's part time. I learned a number of things from him that I have always remembered, especially the importance of a work ethic. It was a thrill for a high school kid to drive those cool wreckers--silver pipes and fancy paint schemes. I washed the vehicles.
Steve Julian, Jr.
Work
February 14, 2022
The Lynchburg Alumni Association expresses our sincere condolences to the family.
The Lynchburg Alumni Association
January 12, 2022
Pamela Ballard
January 8, 2022
Sorry for the loss of this good man. I use to work for him and was a very generous to his employees.
Dan Dorr
Work
January 6, 2022
Nour Daas Elkhamra
January 5, 2022
My Condolences to the Family. Mr. Trent was a dedicated Business Person whom I found to be Spiritual, Honest and a Profound Communicator. He will leave a tremendous void in the city. Rest In Peace!
Morris C Dixon
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry to see this. He was a "GREAT MAN".
Rennie White Jr.
Friend
January 4, 2022
Faith and Shirley
January 4, 2022
Lynchburg just lost one of it's finest. It was an honor to call Glenn my friend and he was one of a kind. Always smiling. Always helping. He will truly be missed.
Jeff Brown
Friend
January 3, 2022
Mrs. Trent, I'm so sorry to hear of your husband's passing, he was a very kind man,you and your family are in my prayers.
[email protected]
January 3, 2022
Goodview memories. A hard working success story and a real gift he was to many and the city.
Bob Stephens
January 3, 2022
Glenn was one of a kind. He was always kind and generous to everyone, loved his daughters and son, grandchildren and the rest of his family. He was a hard worker, always working all hours of the day and night to get the job done. Loved his employees and took good care of them and anyone else that he could help. He would give his shirt off of his back for you and there will never be anyone else like him. I loved him as a dear friend and will always hold him close to my heart.
Pat Burton
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results