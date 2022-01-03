Glenn was one of a kind. He was always kind and generous to everyone, loved his daughters and son, grandchildren and the rest of his family. He was a hard worker, always working all hours of the day and night to get the job done. Loved his employees and took good care of them and anyone else that he could help. He would give his shirt off of his back for you and there will never be anyone else like him. I loved him as a dear friend and will always hold him close to my heart.

Pat Burton Friend January 2, 2022