Glenn A. Trent Sr.
Glenn Alfred Trent Sr., 100, of Lynchburg passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at his residence. He is survived by his wife Jane Rigney-Trent.
Born in Lynchburg, September 23, 1921, he was the son of the late Clarence Trent and Lucille Pleasants Trent. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carrie Rigney Trent; his sister, Evelyn White; one granddaughter, Cynthia Lee Willard and one great-grandson, Trent S. Thurston.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Patricia Young and husband, Mark, Brenda Carpenter and husband, Donald and Donna Garner and husband, John; his son, Glenn A. Trent Jr. and wife, Elizabeth; his sister, Jean T. Cyrus; four grandchildren, Kimberly Jean Wilkerson and husband Mike, Carrie Landrum and husband, Kenneth, Shawn Thurston and Kelly Lloyd and fiancé, Nate and four great-grandchildren, Haley Wilkerson Fox, Ian Wilkerson, Taylor Landrum and Trey Lloyd.
Glenn was the owner and operator of Glenn A. Trent Inc., Tire and Wrecker. He began his business in 1943 on the corner of 12th St. and Campbell Avenue. Ten years later he expanded to 12th St. and Kemper St. After 75 years of operation, he merged his business with Colony Tire and Mitchells Towing which allowed him to cut back to a 40 hour work week. He was a 32nd degree Mason and was a member of Marshall Lodge # 39, and he was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
A Mass of the Resurection will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Fr. Salvador F. Añonuevo officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider, The Lynchburg Police Foundation, www.lynchburgpolicefoundation.org
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 3, 2022.