Glenwood Carter Williams
July 23, 1941 - September 21, 2020
Glenwood Carter Williams, 79, of Altavista, Va., went home to be with Jesus on Monday, September 21, 2020, at his residence. Carter is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years and high school sweetheart, Grey Dews Williams.
Carter was born on July 23, 1941, to the late Russell C. and Kathleen Paulette Williams. Carter is survived by three children, Dwayne (Sherry), Darell (Sharon), and Donna (Larry); and three grandsons, James Carter, John David, and Caleb Joseph Williams. In addition, Carter is survived by a sister, Genelle Leonard and two brothers, Gary (Ginny) and Lowell (Carolyn).
Carter was also preceded in death by a brother, Winston Neil Williams; brother-in-law, Hassel Leonard; and a daughter-in-law, Deedee Williams.
Carter was a retired machinist from AMG in Lynchburg, Va. He also was a Machine Shop Instructor at CVCC. Carter also was a Deacon and faithful member of Penuel Baptist Church.
Family visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista.
A graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Carlton Gunter at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Altavista Memorial Park.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.