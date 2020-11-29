Gloria Berkley
October 24, 1951 - November 25, 2020
Gloria Berkley departed this life on November 25, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
She was born on October 24, 1951, to Richard and Frances Spaulding, in Bronx, N.Y.
Gloria is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Richard Berkley; her children, Richard Berkley Jr., Charlena Banks, and Amy Mitchell (foster daughter); and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, 2020, at Tree of Life Ministries. Interment will be held at the Spring Hill Cemetery. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear your mask. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 29, 2020.