Gloria Christine Metz



March 4, 1941 - November 30, 2020



Metz, Gloria, age 79 passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was a dedicated and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friends to many.



She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on March 4, 1941. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, and gardening however, most of all caring for her family was her number one greatest pleasure in life. She was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Sullivan, and her husband, Onyx "Richard" Metz.



She is survived by her 101 year old mother, Rose Gloria Sullivan of Va.; brother, Thomas Sullivan of Va.; sisters, Marcia Sullivan and Tricia (Terry) Stuart of Va.; her son, John (Pam) Metz of Huddleston, Va.; daughter, Karen "Kiki" Metz of Forest, Va.; and son, Bryan (Kelly) Metz of Vestavia, Ala. Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) Anderson of Forest, Va., Amanda "Mandy" Metz of Asheville, N.C., John Ross Metz of Madison Heights, Va., and Bryan "Bo" Oynx Metz Jr of Vestavia, Ala., as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family.



Catholic Mass will be held 12:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.



Burial will be held at Early's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, in Concord, at 2:30 p.m.



The family would like to express thanks to Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge for their extrodinary care given. In lieu of flowers, and if preferred the family would like to request memorial contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.



Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory



811 Wiggington Road



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 3, 2020.