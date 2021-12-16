Menu
The Rev. Gloria Jones
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
The Rev. Gloria Jones

On Sunday, December 12, 2021 God sent his angels to escort the Rev. Gloria Jones to her heavenly home. The Rev. Jones was born on October 12, 1930 to the late Joseph Howell Jones Sr., and Fannie B. Jones. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Sterling Jones. The Rev. Jones served as a substitute teacher for many years.

She professed her belief in Christ at an early age and was a member of New Dearington Baptist Church in Lynchburg. The Rev. Jones was adamant about putting the Lord first and served him faithfully. She had a passion to administer the word of the gospel to everyone she met.

She leaves to cherish her memories: A niece, Gwendolyn "Diane" Thompson, of Lynchburg, Va.; Cousins, Latrice Thompson , of Washington, D.C., Tonia Hankins (Eric) of Fort Worth, Texas, Patricia Beckwith and Rolanda Beckwith, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at New Dearington Baptist Church with Pastor Rev. Artmus Dixon, officiating and the Rev. Bertram L. Davis, eulogist. The interment will be The Baptist Cemetery. Condolences may be sent www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Dearington Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers to the family. Rev. Gloria was one of my mom's best friends.
Natalie Wilkins
December 16, 2021
