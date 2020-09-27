Gloria Lacy Hendricks
September 6,1945 - September 24, 2020
Gloria Ann Lacy Martin Hendricks, of Lynchburg, Va., passed peacefully after a brief illness at age 75.
She was born in Lynchburg on September 6, 1945. She was preceded in death by her paternal uncle Thomas A. Lacy and his wife Pauline "Mapete" F. Burton who raised her from infancy, her parents Edith Woodson Stores and James Anderson Lacy and by brother, Brad Lacy.
Gloria attended Lynchburg City Schools until continuing her education at St. Francis de Sales Catholic school in Powhatan, Virginia where she graduated high school in 1963. She went on to higher education and attended Kentucky State. Gloria then returned to Lynchburg to care for her family and worked in local industries including General Electric, B&W, Best Products, and First Colony Life Insurance.
Gloria dedicated her entire life to raising her children and ensuring that their needs were met. She prided herself in family and friends and enjoyed hosting gatherings. Gloria loved cooking for family and friends, decorating, color, and design. She enjoyed reading historical romance and crime thrillers and sharing her sense of humor by telling tales and jokes.
Gloria is survived by her children, Cara L. Martin (Tito) and Donald 'Kirk' Hendricks (Monica); and one grandson, Nicholas Hendricks.
Surviving sisters are Brenda Cunningham, Betty (Sammy) Kendrick, Zelma (Sam) Stevens, and one brother Steve (Priscilla) Lacy.
Left to cherish her memory are several nieces, nephews, other family members, and many lifelong friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday at Forest Hill Burial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider Meals on Wheels or the Alzheimer's Association
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
