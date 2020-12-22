Menu
Gloria Catanzaro Lordahl
1933 - 2020
Gloria Catanzaro Lordahl

Gloria Catanzaro Lordahl, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Oswald Lordahl.

Born on September 20, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Mae Albanese Blankenship and was also preceded in death by a sister, Angelena Higuchi. She was a devoted homemaker and was of Catholic faith.

Mrs. Lordahl is survived by four sons, Kenny Lordahl (Donna), Garry Lordahl, and Alan Lordahl, all of Amherst, and Kevin Lordahl of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two daughters, Barbara Luongo of Staten Island, N.Y., and Laura Campbell (Terry) of Amherst; one sister, Sally Diaz of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Meade Cemetery.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.monelison.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Meade Cemetery
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Fond memories of Cookie. Our sincere condolences and sympathy for the family.
Vickie Essex
December 22, 2020
