Gloria Catanzaro Lordahl
Gloria Catanzaro Lordahl, 87, of Amherst, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Kenneth Oswald Lordahl.
Born on September 20, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Mae Albanese Blankenship and was also preceded in death by a sister, Angelena Higuchi. She was a devoted homemaker and was of Catholic faith.
Mrs. Lordahl is survived by four sons, Kenny Lordahl (Donna), Garry Lordahl, and Alan Lordahl, all of Amherst, and Kevin Lordahl of St. Petersburg, Fla.; two daughters, Barbara Luongo of Staten Island, N.Y., and Laura Campbell (Terry) of Amherst; one sister, Sally Diaz of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Thursday, December 24, 2020, at Meade Cemetery.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 22, 2020.