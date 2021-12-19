Menu
Gloria Arlene Mars
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Gloria Arlene Mars

Gloria Arlene Mars, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Lynchburg. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, David Mars.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on January 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles Fink and Anna Selvin Fink. She was a member of Agudath Shalom Synagogue of Lynchburg, Va., and was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Dews.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Laurence W. Mars; two daughters, Marianne P. Mars and her husband, Michael Gross and Carolyn Mars Angioli and her husband, Todd; six grandchildren, Jennifer O'Neill and husband Tim, Derek Mars and wife, Chelsea, Amanda Gross, Kelsey Gross, Emelia Angioli and Leah Angioli; one great-grandson, Bodie Mars; and a brother, Bernard Fink.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Gloria had a great love for Opera, classical music and Broadway Theater. She knew the arias to the famous operas. She took classes in Italian because she especially loved the Italian operas. She sang in the chorus for several shows at the Lynchburg Fine Arts Center.

She was very passionate about giving back to the community and dedicated many years volunteering in Lynchburg with Meals on Wheels and working at a woman's shelter.

Gloria had a very strong Jewish identity. She was a dedicated member of Agudath Shalom Congregation for sixty years and was very active in the synagogue Hadassah and Sisterhood groups. She held board positions for many years in the Sisterhood.

She and David were married for over 70 years. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

As proclaimed in the Hebrew Scriptures, Gloria was a WOMAN OF VALOR: Proverbs 31:10-31.

May Her Memory Be for a Blessing.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
