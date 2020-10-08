Menu
Grace Benjamin
1937 - 2020
1937
1937
2020
2020
Grace Benjamin

July 7, 1937 - October 5, 2020

Grace Geneva Benjamin, age 83, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020.

This awesome woman of God and faithful member of Jericho Baptist Church leaves behind one daughter, Angela Wrighton; four granddaughters, Angela Amos (Martin), Andrea Robinson, Angel Young (Marco), Leray Wingo; seven great-grandchildren; sister in Christ, Mary Edmead; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private.

To all who knew and loved her, she leaves behind her favorite scripture Psalms 121.

Community Funeral Home
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Angie, We were truly sorry to hear of the passing of Your Beloved Mother. She was a true example of Faith and Love for God and His People. She will be missed, but I know that You take Courage in knowing that She is in Paradise with Jesus Christ!!

Love, Angie
ANGELA ARRINGTON
Family
October 7, 2020