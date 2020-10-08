Grace Benjamin



July 7, 1937 - October 5, 2020



Grace Geneva Benjamin, age 83, of Lynchburg, Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020.



This awesome woman of God and faithful member of Jericho Baptist Church leaves behind one daughter, Angela Wrighton; four granddaughters, Angela Amos (Martin), Andrea Robinson, Angel Young (Marco), Leray Wingo; seven great-grandchildren; sister in Christ, Mary Edmead; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private.



To all who knew and loved her, she leaves behind her favorite scripture Psalms 121.



Community Funeral Home



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 8, 2020.