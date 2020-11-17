Grace Mae Bell
On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Grace Mae Elizabeth Fields Bell passed away at the age of 82. She went by many names, her sons called her Mom, her friends called her Babe and other friends and family lovingly called her Nanny Bell.
Mae was born on April 23, 1938, in Charlottesville, Va. In 1955, she moved to Madison Heights, Va., where she married the late John W. Bell Sr. and raised two devoted sons, JW Bell and Mark Alan Bell.
Mae was a graduate of Madison Heights High School and Phillips Business College. She worked for Kasten's Jewelry Store until they closed and would later work for the Lynchburg Credit Bureau and Centra Health.
Mae was preceded in death by her grandmother, Hattie Mae Fields and her mother, Carrie Fields Moore. She is survived by her two loving sons, JW Bell (Vickie) of Buena Vista, and Mark Alan Bell (Jane) of Madison Heights; five grandchildren, Heather Ware (Jonathan), Rory Bell (April), Meagan Bigham (Justin), Blair Bell, and Morgan Paugh (Ricky); nine great-grandchildren, Dakota, Elli, Kamille, Mason, Colden, Korbin, Vivi, Kyleigh and Maverick. George Wingfield was a special friend to Mae who she loved like a son. She also leaves behind special cousins that were near and dear to her heart. Mae also had loving neighbors who looked out for her since she lived alone. She always stated how blessed she was to be surrounded by so many loving people.
Mae had many devoted service people caring for her at the assisted living facility where she had been a resident for the past year.
Mae was devoted to her family and had an infectious laugh that her friends and family loved to hear. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Mary Jane Campbell officiating. Mrs. Bells will be available for viewing from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 17, 2020.