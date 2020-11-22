Grace Thacker Lank
Grace Louise Thacker Lank, age 95, passed away on November 14, 2020. Born in Albemarle County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lee Franklin Thacker and Bessie Blanche Eubanks Thacker and was the loving wife of the late Raymond Lank. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Maddox; brother, Leeroy Thacker; and four sisters, Margaret Grant, Viola Martin, Bertha Hamlett, and Algie Scruggs, all of Lynchburg, Va.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Maddox Sites and her husband, Frank, of Bedford, Va.; son, Norman Maddox and wife, Jian, of Moseley, Va.; as well as six grandchildren, Barry Sites (Robin), Curtis Sites (Sheri), and Douglas Sites (Sue), all of Bedford, Va., Heather Maddox (Steve Sale) of Missoula, Mont., Sean Maddox (Jessie) of Richmond, Va., and Jiabi Chen of Richmond; nine great-grandchildren, Brittany Maddox (Chad), Katie Burge (Michael), Nicholas Sale, Patrick Sale, Hayden Maddox, Amanda Jones, L.J. Jones, Jennifer Bolton, and Todd Campbell; two great great-grandchildren, Noland Walker Maddox and Kenlee Campbell, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Grace was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She loved gardening, singing with friends, writing, and painting. She wrote her life story and then went on to write a 921 page novel. She cherished her family and friends and never met a stranger.
We would like to thank the staff at Valley View Retirement Community for the love and care they showed to Grace during her time there and to all of the doctors and nurses who cared for her during the final week of her life at Lynchburg General Hospital.
A private graveside service was held at Spring Hill Cemetery.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 22, 2020.