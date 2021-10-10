Gracie B. Franklin
Gracie B. Franklin, 80, of Madison Heights parted this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her residence.
Services will be held at Scott Zion Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg Chapel. Tharp Funeral Home,Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.