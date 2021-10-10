Menu
Gracie B. Franklin
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Gracie B. Franklin

Gracie B. Franklin, 80, of Madison Heights parted this life on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at her residence.

Services will be held at Scott Zion Baptist Church at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg Chapel. Tharp Funeral Home,Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
12
Service
1:00p.m.
Scott Zion Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family of Mrs. Franklin. The Word Family just wanted the family to know that our prayers go out to y´all in this hour of bereavement. To be absent from the body is to be present with The Lord. We love y´all and we will continue to keep y´all in our prayers. From the Word Family
Patsy Word
Other
October 11, 2021
GRACIE LOVE YOU AND MISS YOU
jean wright
October 11, 2021
Praying for healing, peace and comfort to the family.. I miss you my friend... love you...God Bless...
Julia Irene Newsome
October 10, 2021
My condolences to the family! Gracie will truly be missed!
Stanley Herndon
Friend
October 10, 2021
