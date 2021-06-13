God bless this family as the days go by. You have a new angel with you. We are so blessed to have had the time we had with this young man. He was always so happy and we had many great laughs. It was so good to see how happy he made people. He well be missed by many but always loved for what he gave us. The laughter, smiles and just being happy. He well always be alive in our hearts. We are praying for all.

Larry & Mericia Boyles Friend June 14, 2021