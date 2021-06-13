Menu
Gregory Lloyd Coleman
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Gregory Lloyd Coleman

Gregory Lloyd Coleman, 48, of Coleman Road, Prospect, died on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Lynchburg, Va., on December 20, 1972.

He is survived by his wife, Amy Beth Coleman; his parents, Katherine Reynolds and Frank Nat Coleman; stepdaughter, Katey Beth Hougland all of Prospect; two sisters, Martha Holman of Troy and Gayle Haga of Radford; three nephews, Ryan Holman, Conner Holman, and Nathan Haga; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Greg was a partner in Price Supply Inc. in Farmville. He was a member of Glenn Memorial Baptist Church, Rock Branch Hunt Club, and a lifetime member of Prospect Volunteer Fire Department.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. A private family burial will follow in the Coleman Family Cemetery, Prospect.

The family will receive friends at Robinson Funeral Home on Monday, June 14, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider Prospect Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 145, Prospect, VA 23960, or Glenn Memorial Baptist Church, 146 Harris Creek Rd., Prospect, VA 23960.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street , Appomattox, VA
Jun
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Heritage United Methodist Church
582 Leesville Road,, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg was always my go to guy and tought me alot about plumbing and he is a huge loss to many.RIP my friend..
Kevin Woodward
Friend
June 15, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I didn´t know Greg well. We went to high school together. He was one of the good guys that never had a bad thing to say about anyone and always had a smile on his face. God bless you and your family in your time of sorrow.
Lisa Merritt
School
June 14, 2021
Thoughts and prayers on the loss of a good man.
Fred C. Layne Jr.
Fred Layne
Friend
June 14, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Megan Straw
Other
June 14, 2021
God bless this family as the days go by. You have a new angel with you. We are so blessed to have had the time we had with this young man. He was always so happy and we had many great laughs. It was so good to see how happy he made people. He well be missed by many but always loved for what he gave us. The laughter, smiles and just being happy. He well always be alive in our hearts. We are praying for all.
Larry & Mericia Boyles
Friend
June 14, 2021
Greg was a sweet, kind and caring soul. He was amazing in his role on the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department for so many years. I was blessed to know him for all these years. He will be truly missed by many. May God wrap the entire family in his arms at this time to help you all through and provide you all with love, healing and support in this time of need. You all are in my prayers. Go rest Greg. Love you.
Rachel Scruggs
Friend
June 14, 2021
We are sorry for your loss. Remember all the good times. Prayers George And Claudia Goin
George Goin
Friend
June 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Richard & Linda Seay
Friend
June 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. We will say a prayer for your family.
Joyce Bulot
June 13, 2021
Comfort and strength to you Amy Beth and each of Greg's loved ones. He fought the good fight, finished the race and the prize of Heaven is his. He is healed and pain free now. Greg was a good man, and precious memories will soon replace sadness. Prayers for the Lord to hold you especially close.
Susan & Ricky Jones
June 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results