Gwendolyn "Gwen" Steagall Hickson
August 8, 1929 - March 28, 2022
With the loving support of her family, Gwendolyn "Gwen" Steagall Hickson peacefully passed from this earth to her Heavenly Home on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg.
Born in Lynchburg, on August 8, 1929, Gwen was the daughter of the late Violet McCarson and James Allen Steagall. She was the devoted wife of her high school sweetheart, the late William Fields Hickson Jr. They shared a life together full of travel and companionship. In addition to her husband and parents, Gwen is preceded in death by her grandson, William F. Hickson IV.
During her lifetime of family devotion, Gwen enjoyed traveling with family, playing bridge with girlfriends, faithfully attending church, antiquing, cooking, and diving into her family ancestry.
Gwen is survived by a daughter, Meg Bruce and her husband, John, of Lynchburg, their three children, Lauren Wodicka and her husband, Brent, of Leesburg, Va., David Bruce of Lynchburg, and Emily Beasley and her husband, Wood, of Manteo, N.C.; a son, Bill Hickson of Lynchburg, and daughter, Kelsey; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Reese Wodicka, and Palmer and Wood Beasley.
A funeral service will be conducted in the Mezzanine of the Drinkard Health Care Building of Westminster Canterbury of Lynchburg, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, by Pastor William Deal. Interment will be private in the garden at Peakland Baptist Church.
Gwen was a founding member of Peakland Baptist Church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Gwen's home church, Peakland Baptist Church, 4018 Peakland Place, Lynchburg, VA 24503.
"So you also have sorrow now. But I will see you again. Your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy from you." John 16:22 CSB
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Westminster Canterbury for their loving and tender care.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.