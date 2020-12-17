Hal Henry Haynes Jr.Hal "Baby Jr." Henry Haynes Jr. passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at his residence. Hal was the son of the late Hal and Nannie Haynes Sr. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Preston, Claude and Thomas Haynes; a sister, Sally Haynes Cabell; three brothers-in-law, Billy Smith, Charles Massie and Perry Cabell and one sister-in-law, Minnie Haynes.Hal joined Piney Hill Baptist Church at an early age where he was ordained a Deacon. He retired from Lynchburg Foundry after 36 years and Wal Mart after 16 years. He enjoyed being a door greeter at Wal Mart as well as gardening, mowing and watching wrestling.He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Priscilla McCray Haynes; two devoted daughters, Teresa Haynes Chambers of Lynchburg, Va. and Sharlene Haynes of Madison Heights, Va.; three grandchildren whom he loved as his own, Chris and Corderro Haynes of Madison Heights, Va. and Calandra Haynes Chapman (Robert) of Charlotte N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Demitrius Brown and Kyleighana Hancock of Lynchburg, Va. and Aria Chanel Chapman of Charlotte N.C.; two sisters, Emma Rae Smith of Lynchburg, Va. and Nannie Massie of Sulfolk, Va.; two sisters-in-law, Shirley McCray and Lelia Dempsey; one brother-in-law, George McCray Jr., all of Monroe Va.; a devoted niece, Deborah Cabell Rose; devoted nephews, Robert Perry Jr., Mark and Timmy Dempsey and Donald "Bucky" Perry; devoted cousin, Eugene Tinsley and devoted friends, the Rev. Clayton and Lily Poole and Lewis Helms.A special thank you to Dr. Tracey Krupski of UVA and Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, Dr. Gorsch and his staff.A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Community Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. William Johnson eulogist. Due to COVID 19 only 40 people will be allowed in the chapel. Interment will be in the Ivy Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Face masks are required.Community Funeral Home Directing.