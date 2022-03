Deacon Hal Henry



Haynes Jr.



June 22, 1938 – December 15, 2020



One year has passed since you transitioned to heaven. You were our strength and there is not a single day we do not miss you! We can feel you all the time because you are alive in our hearts. You are watching us from heaven and blessing us! Continue to Rest in Peace! Lovingly Submitted!



Your wife Priscilla, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2021.