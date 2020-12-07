Hal Jerry Shearer Jr.
May 2, 1958 - December 5, 2020
Hal Jerry "Buddy" Shearer Jr., 62, of Forest, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carol Green Shearer for 39 years.
Buddy was born on May 2, 1958 in Anderson, S.C. to the late Hal Jerry Shearer Sr. and Martha Mitchell Shearer.
Buddy participated in numerous overseas mission trips and had a true passion for spreading the good news of the Gospel. He was a faithful member of North Bedford Baptist Church. He never met a stranger, loved technology, and was always ready to see the newest movie at the theater. He was the best father for which his children could ask. He will be missed in death as much as he was loved in life.
Along with his wife and mother, Buddy is survived by his children, Stacey Lynn Shearer and Peyton Thomas Shearer; his brother, Don Shearer; and his furry, four-legged children, Indy and Omaha.
A celebration of Buddy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Graves Mill Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502, or Alzheimer's Association
, 3831 Old Forest Rd. Ste. 7, Lynchburg, VA 24502.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 7, 2020.