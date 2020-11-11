Menu
Harold Douglas Burnett
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Harold Douglas Burnett

Harold Douglas Burnett, 66, of Huddleston, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Bedford County, June 21, 1954, he was the son of Lorraine Harris and the late Harold Berkley Burnett. Doug was an over the road truck driver for most of his career and was also a heavy equipment operator. After he retired, he participated in charitable events and was a skilled craftsman.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Pamela Burnett; four children, Jason Jamerson and wife, Heather, Marcina Lynn Burnett, Tara Jenkins and husband, Michael and Nikki Chumbley and husband, Keith; three sisters, Linda Wood, Bonnie Trent and Jenny Mays and husband, Darrell; two brothers, H.V. Vasser and Billy Burnett and wife, Lisa; 13 grandchildren, Ashley, Skylar, Aryan, Julie, Ella, Shilo, Hudson, Charlie, Owen, Ryleigh, Addi, Alex and Anna; and one great-grandchild, Mila.

A special thanks to Jennifer Wood for all of her help and comfort during Doug's last days.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in his memory to Toys for Tots, www.toysfortots.org.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.
