Harold Eugene Drumheller II
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
Harold Eugene Drumheller II

December 8, 1961 - October 7, 2021

Harold Eugene Drumheller II, 59, of Evington, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Melissa Trainum Drumheller. He was born on December 8, 1961 to Harold and Mary Drumheller of Hopewell, Virginia. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene Drumheller.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matt Drumheller; his daughter, Alison Drumheller; his mother, Mary Drumheller; his sisters, Becky Baugus (Andy) and Christine Andrews (Marshall); his brother, Barry Drumheller; his stepson, Wesley Dollins (Danielle); his stepdaughter, Lauren Dollins; his nephews, Brandon Baugus, Will Andrews, and Alex Andrews; his niece, Kaitlyn Baugus; and many other loving family members and friends.

Harold graduated from Hopewell High School in 1980, received his B.A. in 1984 from Averett College in English/Journalism. He was employed by Bedford County Public Schools for 31 years, as an English Teacher and Baseball Coach at Jefferson Forest High School. Additionally, he officiated Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Football, as well high school football with the Colonial Official's Association. Prior to entering education, he was a Sports Writer for the News and Advance.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, as well as Dr. Tibet, Dr. Pittard, and Dr. Wade.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church, in Evington, with Roy Carter and Andre Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear masks. Interment will take place following the Celebration of Life at Virginia Memorial Park, in Forest, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Harold Drumheller English Scholarship Fund, for a senior student at Jefferson Forest High School in financial need. Contributions can be sent to 1 Cavalier Circle, Forest, VA 24551, Attention Harold Drumheller English Scholarship Fund.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 10, 2021.
Meet Harold many years ago, 25 or so, we official basketball and always had a blast together, a joker all the time. Love doing JF baseball games that he coached, sorry to heard of his passing, Heaven need a coach and got a good one, RIP my friend.
Terry Trent
Friend
October 30, 2021
The Lynchburg Alumni Association expresses our sincere condolences to the family.
Lynchburg Alumni Association
October 19, 2021
A GREAT OFFICIAL who was always a pleasure to work with and most of all a friend. (COA)
Edward ( Eddie ) A. Walker
Other
October 11, 2021
RIP Coach Drum!!! Prayers to your family!
Cindy Brooks Shelton
October 11, 2021
Our son Noah was in Mr. Drumheller's 12th grade English class and really liked Mr. Drumheller. Noah didn't like school much but he did very well in 12th grade English. That tells me he was an excellent teacher and a great man. Mr. Drumheller made an impression in Noah's senior year and Steve and I are grateful to have known him. Thank you Mr. Drumheller for all you did for Noah. To his family we pray for peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Steve, JoAnn, and Noah Clemenson
School
October 10, 2021
We at Alston Transportation are sorry to hear about your love one's passing. We had the honor and pleasure of being Mr. Drumheller's transportation provider while he was at Heartland in Lynchburg,Va. He was one of our best. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Kelviin Davis
Other
October 10, 2021
