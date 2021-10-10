Harold Eugene Drumheller IIDecember 8, 1961 - October 7, 2021Harold Eugene Drumheller II, 59, of Evington, passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Melissa Trainum Drumheller. He was born on December 8, 1961 to Harold and Mary Drumheller of Hopewell, Virginia. Harold was preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene Drumheller.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Matt Drumheller; his daughter, Alison Drumheller; his mother, Mary Drumheller; his sisters, Becky Baugus (Andy) and Christine Andrews (Marshall); his brother, Barry Drumheller; his stepson, Wesley Dollins (Danielle); his stepdaughter, Lauren Dollins; his nephews, Brandon Baugus, Will Andrews, and Alex Andrews; his niece, Kaitlyn Baugus; and many other loving family members and friends.Harold graduated from Hopewell High School in 1980, received his B.A. in 1984 from Averett College in English/Journalism. He was employed by Bedford County Public Schools for 31 years, as an English Teacher and Baseball Coach at Jefferson Forest High School. Additionally, he officiated Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Football, as well high school football with the Colonial Official's Association. Prior to entering education, he was a Sports Writer for the News and Advance.The family would like to thank the staff at the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, as well as Dr. Tibet, Dr. Pittard, and Dr. Wade.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Lakewood Baptist Church, in Evington, with Roy Carter and Andre Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the family respectfully requests that all attendees wear masks. Interment will take place following the Celebration of Life at Virginia Memorial Park, in Forest, Va.In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to the Harold Drumheller English Scholarship Fund, for a senior student at Jefferson Forest High School in financial need. Contributions can be sent to 1 Cavalier Circle, Forest, VA 24551, Attention Harold Drumheller English Scholarship Fund.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.