Harold Cecil Parker Jr.Harold Cecil Parker Jr., of 1300 Tilden Ave., departed this life at 3:26 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1967, to Harold Parker Sr. and Phyllis Elliott Parker.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2 p.m., at the Parker Family Cemetery on Thistle Lane in Rustburg, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Davis-Turner Funeral Service.Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com . Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.