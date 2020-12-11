Menu
Harold Bruce Pearson
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Harold Bruce Pearson

Harold Bruce Pearson, 61, of Lynchburg died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Susan Oliver Pearson.

Bruce was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 4, 1959 and was the son of the late Harold Lee Pearson and Virginia Anne Pearson. In addition to his father, he was predeceased in death by his uncle, Alan Bruce Pearson.

Bruce received his undergraduate and MBA degrees from the University of Lynchburg and worked with his family's business, Pearson's Drug Stores and with Bank of America. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served on numerous Lynchburg community-service Boards. As Bruce faced daily the challenges of pancreatic cancer, both he and Susan experienced significant comfort from the unfailing love of God and their Christian faith.

In addition to his wife and mother, Bruce is survived by his uncle, Nae Hugh Pearson; a brother, William Lee Pearson of Hot Springs, Va.; and three sisters, Ellyn Pearson Mullis (Brad) of Statesville, N.C., Anne Pearson Cox (Larry) of Evington, Va. and Alice Virginia Pearson of Lynchburg, Va.

Because of Covid, there will be no service at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg and to the Center for Christian Study, 128 Chancellor Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Virginia and family, I am late in doing so, but I want you to know I have you all in my thoughts. I remember Bruce so well at the drug store, helping our Hospice patients, always. Very kind.
Taryn Thomas
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
I was very sorry to hear about your loss. Losing a loved one at this time of year makes the whole world seem out of sync. Your family is resilient and will come through. May out Lord be with the Pearson family during this time of grief.
Michael shinn
Friend
December 15, 2020
Susan,

John and I are deeply saddened to hear about Bruce's death. I remember seeing you both walking at the Blackwater Trail. Bruce was such a gentleman and always had kind and encouraging words to say. He will be greatly missed.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Susan!
John and Suzanne Peniche
Suzanne Peniche
Friend
December 13, 2020
Susan, My heartfelt sympathy to you in the loss of your husband. I know your faith will give you comfort. I'm so glad that you had happiness with Bruce. Much love to you.
Nancy Baldwin-Harkness
Friend
December 12, 2020
Alice, my sincerest sympathy to you and your family. Bruce was so kind and helpful to me when my beloved Roger passed. My the LORD comfort you.
Ann Kreft
December 12, 2020
Your friends at the Downtown YMCA will miss you. I looked forward to seeing you on Percivals after you took up biking. Rest easy, Bruce.
Joe Seagle
December 11, 2020
Susan, what a love story you two had! I´ve enjoyed "Bruce stories" for years. I know you will miss him but we know that y´all will be together again. Your faith as a couple was inspiring. My deepest condolences.
Claudia Tucker
December 11, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Bruce's passing. We used to vacation together through mutual friends in our younger days. Bruce always brought a smile to my face and those he was around. I know he will be missed.
Rodney Rogers
Friend
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your son. May GOD keep you strong in this difficult time.
Lela Hamner ( John Hamners daughter )
December 11, 2020
Our prayers and love to you, Susan. Bruce fought the "good fight" and is at home with Jesus. You were such a support to him! Your testimony through suffering was surely seen and felt by ones around you. We send many thoughts and prayers to you and all his family!!
Charlotte & Tony
December 11, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Bruce´s family. I am very sorry for your loss. He was always a nice friend to me and always enjoyed talking and sharing stories. Bruce will be missed by many.
Buddy Faulconer
December 11, 2020
So sorry to see Bruce´s passing at such a young age. He was a great person full of joy and generosity. Blessings to his family.
R.DrakeCovey
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the family in their loss. May he rest in peace.
Mike Garrison
December 11, 2020
