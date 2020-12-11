Harold Bruce PearsonHarold Bruce Pearson, 61, of Lynchburg died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Susan Oliver Pearson.Bruce was born in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 4, 1959 and was the son of the late Harold Lee Pearson and Virginia Anne Pearson. In addition to his father, he was predeceased in death by his uncle, Alan Bruce Pearson.Bruce received his undergraduate and MBA degrees from the University of Lynchburg and worked with his family's business, Pearson's Drug Stores and with Bank of America. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and served on numerous Lynchburg community-service Boards. As Bruce faced daily the challenges of pancreatic cancer, both he and Susan experienced significant comfort from the unfailing love of God and their Christian faith.In addition to his wife and mother, Bruce is survived by his uncle, Nae Hugh Pearson; a brother, William Lee Pearson of Hot Springs, Va.; and three sisters, Ellyn Pearson Mullis (Brad) of Statesville, N.C., Anne Pearson Cox (Larry) of Evington, Va. and Alice Virginia Pearson of Lynchburg, Va.Because of Covid, there will be no service at this time.Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center in Lynchburg and to the Center for Christian Study, 128 Chancellor Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903.