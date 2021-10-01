Harold Walker Pugh
Harold W. "Chief" Pugh, 73, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Babcock Manor.
Born in Appomattox, Va., on October 20, 1947, he was a son of the late Zora Guthrie and John Esmond Pugh. He was employed for 54 years with F. L. Moore and Sons.
He is survived by two brothers, Joel W. Pugh and wife, Carolyn, and Robert Pugh, all of Appomattox; two sisters, Eugenia Clay and husband, Glenn, of Gladys, and Nora Webber of Pamplin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Hogan; and two brothers, Tommy Pugh and Grover Pugh.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Doug Lee.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 1, 2021.