The News & Advance
Harold Walker Pugh
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Harold Walker Pugh

Harold W. "Chief" Pugh, 73, of Appomattox, died on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Babcock Manor.

Born in Appomattox, Va., on October 20, 1947, he was a son of the late Zora Guthrie and John Esmond Pugh. He was employed for 54 years with F. L. Moore and Sons.

He is survived by two brothers, Joel W. Pugh and wife, Carolyn, and Robert Pugh, all of Appomattox; two sisters, Eugenia Clay and husband, Glenn, of Gladys, and Nora Webber of Pamplin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Emma Hogan; and two brothers, Tommy Pugh and Grover Pugh.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Liberty Cemetery officiated by the Rev. Doug Lee.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Graveside service
3:30p.m.
Liberty Cemetery
VA
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Beloved & missed customer at Carsons store
Erica
Erica Marks
Friend
October 8, 2021
Nora and family, so sorry for your loss. Know that others are thinking of you and praying for comfort for each of you.
Lawrence & Johnson
Friend
October 2, 2021
With deepest sympathy we remember Chief.
Bonnie Moore- Rolfe
October 1, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Chief, he enjoyed sharing with others.our thoughts and prayers for you always. May God give you comfort to help heal your void. Our love Patricia, Mary "Kat" and Tommy
Patricia Harden
Friend
October 1, 2021
Chief was such a good neighbor - He always had a good morning for you - and Chief was very generous with his beautiful home - grown tomatos ! My thoughts and prayers are with his family .
Carolyn Blake
Neighbor
October 1, 2021
Jerry Hensley
Friend
September 30, 2021
Chief was such a mainstay in our lives. He will be greatly missed.
Jeff and Teresa Moore
Teresa Moore
Family
September 30, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Doss
September 30, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. May your fond memories of him help help comfort you. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Friend
September 30, 2021
