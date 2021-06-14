Menu
Harold Thomas "Tom" Sandridge Jr.
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Harold "Tom" Thomas Sandridge Jr.

November 7, 1959 - June 11, 2021

Tom Sandridge (Harold Thomas Jr.), of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the age of 61.

Tom is survived and cherished by his loving wife and best friend of 36 years, Mary Sandridge; their beloved four-legged kids, Charlie and Angel; brothers, Kevin (Charlotte) and Randy (Debbie); nephews, Joe (Jenny) and their kids (Owen and Harper), Randy Jr., Hunter (Jessica) and their daughter (Adalida); nieces, Amanda (Seth) and their kids (Jaxon and Ada), Nora, Savannah, and Sydney; extended family, Pam (Paul).

Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harold Thomas Sr. and Mildred Sandridge.

Tom was a man of faith and active member of Norwood Baptist Church. He was simply a man built of love and kindness that never met a stranger. He was an expert in construction and built many beautiful things with his hands and mind throughout the years. He also used his heart to build relationships with many important people. One of his most prideful passions was his family. He was a man of encouragement and would go out of his way to set them up for success unselfishly.

Tom and Mary were known as a power couple that worked tirelessly as a team to accomplish any task or goal that was set in front of them. Together they built and operated multiple companies which provided jobs and futures for those who were blessed to know them. Tom loved to work hard and play harder; he and Mary loved traveling and enjoying their lives and love. He will be missed by so many friends and his community will experience a great loss with him gone.

A celebration of Tom's life will be held in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The family will receive friends following the service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send to condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

220 Breezewood Drive Lynchburg, VA 24502

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
15
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cousins are your first best friends...I will never forget the kindness you have shown my mom during these last few years. Tom your laugh will be forever in my heart. You will be so missed
Kelly miller
Family
June 16, 2021
I was fortunate to have worked with Tom many years ago. He was a great carpenter and a better friend. I feel blessed to have recently run into Tom and was able to spend a few minutes talking Will keep your family in my prayers.
Larry Carter
June 14, 2021
Tom was a wonderful man, great Carpenter, and I am glad to have know him for a short time. May God Bless you at this time
Willie Wilson
Other
June 14, 2021
