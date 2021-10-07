Harriet L. Booker
Mrs. Harriet L. Booker celebrated her homegoing on September 30, 2021. Harriet was born on May 11, 1934, to the late Joe and Florence Banks.
In addition to her parents, Harriet was preceded to glory by her husband, Thomas L Booker; two sons, Robert E Booker and Norvel E. Booker; one daughter, Barbara Ann Booker; two granddaughters, LaToya Dawson and Erica Haskins; father-in-law, Norvel T. Booker; mother-in-law, Thelma Booker, four brothers, Joe Banks, Richard Banks, Allen Banks, and Edward Banks; two sisters, Margaret Megginson and Elnora Daye; one sister-in-law, Marie Banks; and one brother-in-law, Isiah Daye.
Harriet retired as a chef from Holiday Inn after 30 years of service. Cooking was one of her specialties. She was a long-time member of Peaceful Grove Baptist Church, where she enjoyed worshipping and praising God. Harriet was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and devoted friend.
She is survived by three sons, Harry B. Booker Sr. (Wanda), Royal L. Booker (Patricia), both of Concord, Va., and David L. Booker of Forest, Va.; four grandchildren, Harry Booker Jr. (Sherease) of Concord, Va., Angel Randolph (Sidney) of Lynchburg, Va., Cory Booker of Concord, Va., and LaTwanya Booker of Madison Heights, Va.; 16 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tivester Banks (May) of Lynchburg, Va., and James Banks of Concord, Va.; one sister, Dorothy Megginson of Newport News, Va.; one sister-in-law, Shirley Banks; a best friend, Nannie Moore, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at New Dearington Baptist Church with Pastor, the Rev Artemus S. Dixon, officiating and the Rev. William R. Venable as eulogist. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 7, 2021.