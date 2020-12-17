Menu
Harrison Clark Jr.
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA
Harrison Clark Jr.

December 15, 1950 - December 9, 2020

Graveside rites for Mr. Harrison Freeman Clark Jr., of Rustburg, Virginia will be conducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Jesus cemetery with Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., Eulogist. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.

In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours, allowing ten people at a time.

Miller Funeral Home of Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
668 Zion Road, Gretna, VA
Dec
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
First Church of Jesus Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Aloha Pat so sorry for your lost , I'm just finding out today...He will be greatly missed
Blar Donald Davis
Friend
June 29, 2021
So Sadden..About.. The Loss of Harrison! My Cousin (Mark Sheffield) A Long Time and Devoted Friend of His. Would Always Share..Fond Memories About Him. To: Daughter.. Kesha, Remaining of Children, Grands and Family.. Have My Love and Sympathy! (Richetta A. Hairston/Bassett, Va)
Richetta A. Hairston
December 17, 2020
Knew Harrison long time ago in High School days he went to Northside and went toGretna we played basketball over old Gretna Elementary.Good Guy
Larry K Roach
December 17, 2020
So sorry to learn of Harrison`s death. He was such a sweet neighbor. Sympathy and love to Pat and family.
David and Irene
December 17, 2020
I would like to send my condolences to the Clark family. May God bless you.
Sterling Monroe
December 17, 2020
