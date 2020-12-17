Harrison Clark Jr.December 15, 1950 - December 9, 2020Graveside rites for Mr. Harrison Freeman Clark Jr., of Rustburg, Virginia will be conducted on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the First Church of Jesus cemetery with Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., Eulogist. A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m.In compliance with state and federal regulations, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced during visitation hours, allowing ten people at a time.Miller Funeral Home of Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.