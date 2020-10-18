Harry Carlton Taliaferro Sr.
Harry was born on December 7, 1938, in Norwood, Va., the middle of three sons born to the late Frank Cheatwood Taliaferro Sr. and Virginia Rose Fortisque Taliaferro. He died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the age of 81 years old.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank C. Taliaferro Jr., and his brother-in-law, F. Wayne Caffee.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra "Sandy" Coppedge Taliaferro; his sons, Carlton Taliaferro of Durham, N.C., and Ronald Taliaferro of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Tara and Chasen, four great-grandchildren; stepson, Ryan M. Wilburn and wife, Brooke; two grandsons, Henry and Hunter, of Auburn, Ga.; his brother, Eugene Taliaferro of Madison Heights; sister-in-law, Sharon Caffee of Chesapeake, Va., and numerous nephews and one niece.
Harry was a retired employee of Lynchburg Foundry/Intermet Corporation and Dominion Metallurgical of Roanoke, Va. after 38 and 4 years of service, respectively. Harry was a member of Calvary Baptist Church on Timberlake Road in Lynchburg. Harry enjoyed golf, cars, and his little Missy.
There will be a memorial service at Calvary Baptist Church at a later date.
In memory of Harry, please say a prayer for someone, visit a hospital or reach out a helping hand to someone in need. Remember the blessings the Lord has given to each of us and realize there are many who may not be as fortunate as you in this earthly life.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.