Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harry Douglas Hale Jr.
Harry Douglas Hale Jr.

January 2, 1985 - October 22, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Harry Douglas Hale Jr., born on January 2, 1985, in Bedford, Virginia, departed this life on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

He is survived by three beautiful children, his parents, his sisters, devoted friends, and a host of other family and friends that loved him dearly.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

We loved him, but God loved him more, The family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.