Harry "Buck" Ford
May 14, 1926 - March 19, 2022
Harry Edward Ford, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Shirley Brooks Ford.
Born in Lynchburg on May 14, 1926, he was a son of the late Henry B. Ford and Nellie Vaughan Ford. He was a United States Army World War II veteran; retired from Gould Battery, member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder; Hill City Masonic Lodge #183, Lynchburg Shrine Club, Scottish Rite and was active for years in Lynchburg Little League.
He is survived by his sons, Bruce E. Ford and wife, Eugenia, Kent Ford and wife, Frances; three grandchildren, Stephen Ford (Stacy), Frank Ford (Meredith), Lyndsey Ford; and two great-grandchildren, Avigail Ford and Mallory Ford.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church by the Rev. M. Anghaarad Teague Dees with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park with Masonic Rites.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
In lieu of flowers, please consider Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.