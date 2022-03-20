Menu
Harry "Buck" Ford
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Harry "Buck" Ford

May 14, 1926 - March 19, 2022

Harry Edward Ford, 95, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022. He was the husband of the late Shirley Brooks Ford.

Born in Lynchburg on May 14, 1926, he was a son of the late Henry B. Ford and Nellie Vaughan Ford. He was a United States Army World War II veteran; retired from Gould Battery, member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder; Hill City Masonic Lodge #183, Lynchburg Shrine Club, Scottish Rite and was active for years in Lynchburg Little League.

He is survived by his sons, Bruce E. Ford and wife, Eugenia, Kent Ford and wife, Frances; three grandchildren, Stephen Ford (Stacy), Frank Ford (Meredith), Lyndsey Ford; and two great-grandchildren, Avigail Ford and Mallory Ford.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church by the Rev. M. Anghaarad Teague Dees with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park with Masonic Rites.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.

In lieu of flowers, please consider Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church
VA
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
I´m sorry to hear about Buck´s passing. I had the honor of meeting him at Valley View & I loved him so. May he Rest In Peace.
Kelsi McKenna
March 21, 2022
