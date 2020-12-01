Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deacon Harry Gilbert Sharpe
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Deacon Harry Gilbert Sharpe

Deacon Harry Gilbert Sharpe, 78, of Bedford, Va., passed away on Saturday evening, November 28, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on March 19, 1942, to the late James Harry Sharpe and Bernice Sharpe Blake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild and five brothers.

Harry retired from the Rubatex Corporation. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Big Island Masonic Lodge #316 P.H.A.

He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Blake Sharpe; three children from a previous marriage, Alesia Sharpe of Bedford, Va., Gilbert Sharpe (Katie) of Lynchburg, Va., and Christopher Sharpe (Sharon) of Rustburg, Va.; three children from the current marriage, Pamela Jennings (Bryan) of Richmond, Va., Tracy Ferguson (Johnny) of Boonsboro, Va., and Maurice Sharpe (Moraima) of La Habra, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Sharpe and Steve Sharpe of Bedford, Va.; five sisters, Helen Williams of Chesapeake, Va., Shirley Mosby of Lynchburg, Va., and Madge Williams, Peggy Thompson, and Cindy Brogden, all of Bedford, Va.; two aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Masks are required.

Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bedford Funeral Home
1039 Rock Castle Road, Bedford, VA 24523-4104
Funeral services provided by:
Bedford Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
"Our loving thoughts embrace you during this difficult time. He was a loving husband and good father. Please accept our heartfelt condolences for the loss of your wonderful husband and father. Gail Wayne & Malik
Gail Stewart
December 1, 2020