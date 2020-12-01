Deacon Harry Gilbert SharpeDeacon Harry Gilbert Sharpe, 78, of Bedford, Va., passed away on Saturday evening, November 28, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on March 19, 1942, to the late James Harry Sharpe and Bernice Sharpe Blake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandchild and five brothers.Harry retired from the Rubatex Corporation. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Big Island Masonic Lodge #316 P.H.A.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Blake Sharpe; three children from a previous marriage, Alesia Sharpe of Bedford, Va., Gilbert Sharpe (Katie) of Lynchburg, Va., and Christopher Sharpe (Sharon) of Rustburg, Va.; three children from the current marriage, Pamela Jennings (Bryan) of Richmond, Va., Tracy Ferguson (Johnny) of Boonsboro, Va., and Maurice Sharpe (Moraima) of La Habra, Calif.; 13 grandchildren; two brothers, Bruce Sharpe and Steve Sharpe of Bedford, Va.; five sisters, Helen Williams of Chesapeake, Va., Shirley Mosby of Lynchburg, Va., and Madge Williams, Peggy Thompson, and Cindy Brogden, all of Bedford, Va.; two aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.Funeral Services will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. in the Bedford Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Masks are required.Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.