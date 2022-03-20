Menu
Harry Coleman Metts Jr.
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Harry Coleman Metts Jr.

April14, 1929 - March 17, 2022

Harry Coleman Metts Jr., 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late JoAnn Ayers Metts.

Born on April 14, 1929, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Harry C. Metts Sr. and Regent Hudson Metts. He was a graduate of the former Lynchburg High School and served in the United State Army during the Korean War. He retired from Western Electric/AT&T and later worked for Design Telecommunications. He was an avid runner, reader and loved his cats very much, especially "Chester".

He is survived by one daughter, Donna Metts of Lynchburg; one son, Darryl Metts of Bridgewater, Va.; one granddaughter, Kimberly Bell of Concord, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Deborah Metts and Dale Metts and one granddaughter, Jennifer Woody.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Centra Hospice and the private sitters for their wonderful care during Harry's illness.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Dan G. Mason officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences can be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Graveside-Fort Hill Memorial Park
Fort Ave, Lynchburg, VA
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear of Harry´s passing. Harry was my Boss at Designed Telecommunications. He was also very close friend of my Dad. Harry was a great guy, always fun to work with and be around. My condolences to the family. Jerry Tucker
Jerry Tucker
Work
March 22, 2022
Harry was a great MAN. I loved him. Harry called himself " Older than dirt". Harry, look up Connie in heaven. I met Harry my first day with Western Electric; he always treated installers with respect and kindness. He carried 6 pairs of running shoes on his back seat. I asked him why? Harry said one pair may get hot. MR Metts, "Thumper thanks you"
Wilson Garrett ("Thumper")
Friend
March 22, 2022
