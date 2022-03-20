Harry was a great MAN. I loved him. Harry called himself " Older than dirt". Harry, look up Connie in heaven. I met Harry my first day with Western Electric; he always treated installers with respect and kindness. He carried 6 pairs of running shoes on his back seat. I asked him why? Harry said one pair may get hot. MR Metts, "Thumper thanks you"

Wilson Garrett ("Thumper") Friend March 22, 2022