Harry Coleman Metts Jr.
April14, 1929 - March 17, 2022
Harry Coleman Metts Jr., 92, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late JoAnn Ayers Metts.
Born on April 14, 1929, in Lynchburg, he was a son of the late Harry C. Metts Sr. and Regent Hudson Metts. He was a graduate of the former Lynchburg High School and served in the United State Army during the Korean War. He retired from Western Electric/AT&T and later worked for Design Telecommunications. He was an avid runner, reader and loved his cats very much, especially "Chester".
He is survived by one daughter, Donna Metts of Lynchburg; one son, Darryl Metts of Bridgewater, Va.; one granddaughter, Kimberly Bell of Concord, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Deborah Metts and Dale Metts and one granddaughter, Jennifer Woody.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Centra Hospice and the private sitters for their wonderful care during Harry's illness.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with the Rev. Dan G. Mason officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences can be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.