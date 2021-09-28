Harry Edward Slayton
August 16, 1931 - September 21, 2021
Harry Edward Slayton, 90, of White Plains, Md., formerly of Long Island, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Restore Health Rehabilitation Center in White Plains, Md. He was born on August 16, 1931, in Pittsylvania County, Va., to the late James Albert Slayton and Sylvia Waller Slayton.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Ruth Barksdale Slayton.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories his son, Larry D. Barksdale (Ola) of the residence; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; two aunts, Patsy Davis and Estelle Waller of Long Island, Va.; three sisters-in-law, Linda Barksdale of Lanham, Md., Libbie Slayton of Long Island, Va., and Odell Slayton, Nathalie, Va.; two brothers-in-law, Roy Farmer of New Castle, Del., and Kenneth Black of Nathalie, Va.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Miller Funeral Home, 668 Zion Rd., Gretna, Va., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Pastor Steve Daniel, Officiant and Dr. Aaron Jones, Eulogist. Masks are required for those attending the funeral service. Interment will follow at First Buffalo Baptist Church Cemetery, Long Island, Va. Family and friends are invited to join virtually by logging on to www.millerfuneralhomeinc.com
.
The Slayton Family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home, Gretna, Va.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.