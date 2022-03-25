Harvey "Slick" Lacon Cash
Harvey "Slick" Lacon Cash, 66, of Evington passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was the husband of Brenda Cash.
Born in Lynchburg on January 25, 1956, he was a son of the late Robert D. Cash, Sr. and Sarah Riley Cash. He was a retired equipment operator with Norfolk Southern.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his three daughters, Casey Cash of Chesapeake, Laura Creasy and husband, Stevan of Lynchburg and Jaimie Chism and husband, Kevin of Evington; two stepchildren, Amanda Mills and husband. Mike of Lynchburg and Jeremy White of Goode; siblings, Robert D. Cash Jr. and his wife, Linda, Donie Cash and his wife, Annette both of Evington, Bonnie Saunders of Gladys, Sam Cash and wife, Debbie and Dave Cash and wife, Melanie both of Rustburg; six grandchildren, Landen, Sara, Ava, Karlie, Jacee, and Klein; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to the Rustburg Dixie Softball League.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 25, 2022.