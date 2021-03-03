Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harvey King Jr.
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Harvey King Jr.Mr. Harvey King, Jr., age 87 of Brookneal, passed away on March 1, 2021 in Lynchburg. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia to Mr. Harvey Lee King, Sr. and Mrs. Clercy Clemments King.
Harvey enlisted in the army at the age of eighteen and served two years (mostly over-seas). When he returned, he became a driver for Trailways Bus Company, where he met the love of his life, Shirley. They lived in northern Virginia for a couple years before becoming Southerners again.
They both joined his brother Ralph in the supermarket business in the Lynchburg area. When he retired from Kings, he raised, trained, and sold walking horses for ten years before he decided to go back into the grocery business with his son, Terry, trading as K & K Market.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Shirley King of Brookneal; son, Terry Martin King (Michelle) of Brookneal; grandchildren, Jennifer King and Kaitlyn King Lawhorne (Cody); his sisters, Vera Nachann and Vivian Parker, both of Pennacle, NC, Sherlene Nester, Linda Stevens, and Hilda Houpe, all of Mt. Airy, NC; and brother, Jerry Wayne King of Palmyra, Ind.; and a host of other relatives and friends.


Condolences may be expressed at ww.JeffressFuneralHome.com. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
We were so sorry to hear of our uncle Jr´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to aunt Shirley, Terry, and the rest of the family.
John & Melanie Arnall
March 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. King. Prayers for comfort.
Edna Guthrie
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear the loss of Jr. Prayers for the family and friends.
Jack King
March 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Jr's family.
Joyce Mauldin
Family
March 3, 2021
Our sympathy to Shirley and family. Harvey and Ralph were dear friends --miss being in touch with Harvey since we retired. God bless all the family
Ann & Ralph Reynolds
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results