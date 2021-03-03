Harvey King Jr.Mr. Harvey King, Jr., age 87 of Brookneal, passed away on March 1, 2021 in Lynchburg. He was born in Patrick County, Virginia to Mr. Harvey Lee King, Sr. and Mrs. Clercy Clemments King.
Harvey enlisted in the army at the age of eighteen and served two years (mostly over-seas). When he returned, he became a driver for Trailways Bus Company, where he met the love of his life, Shirley. They lived in northern Virginia for a couple years before becoming Southerners again.
They both joined his brother Ralph in the supermarket business in the Lynchburg area. When he retired from Kings, he raised, trained, and sold walking horses for ten years before he decided to go back into the grocery business with his son, Terry, trading as K & K Market.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Shirley King of Brookneal; son, Terry Martin King (Michelle) of Brookneal; grandchildren, Jennifer King and Kaitlyn King Lawhorne (Cody); his sisters, Vera Nachann and Vivian Parker, both of Pennacle, NC, Sherlene Nester, Linda Stevens, and Hilda Houpe, all of Mt. Airy, NC; and brother, Jerry Wayne King of Palmyra, Ind.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.