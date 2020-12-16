Menu
Harvey Cephus Stone
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Harvey Cephus Stone

January 29, 1933 - December 13, 2020

Harvey Cephus Stone, 87, of Lynchburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Accordius Health. Born on January 29, 1933, in Franklin County, he was the son of the late William Harvey Stone and the late Annie Gibson Stone. He was the last surviving sibling of his parent's nine children.

Cephus was a retired caretaker, and worked for his brother as a handyman. He was a member of Leesville Road Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Cephus was preceded in death by his sisters, Arlene Pullum, Melva Martin, Gertrude Stone, Geneva Tucker, Lois Wilson and Louise Stone; and his brothers, Eugene Stone and Milford Stone.

Cephus is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Kevin Brooks officiating. There will be no visitation hours at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Harvey Stone's name to Leesville Road Baptist Church, 18059 Leesville Road, Evington, VA 24550.

The family would like to thank the staff at Accordius for their patience and care during the last few years.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
