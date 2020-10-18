Hazel Carlene Hamlette



June 16, 1944 - October 16, 2020



Mrs. Hazel Carlene Hamlette, age 76, of Gladys, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born on June 16, 1944, to the late Mr. Jesse Lee Barnett and Mrs. Daisy Johnson Barnett.



Carlene, as she was affectionately known, was the last of eleven children. The Barnett family was a loving, caring family. Her sweet spirit resonated among family and friends of whom she was deeply grateful and for any act of kindness they showered upon her. She deeply loved her family and boasted of her pride in her children and grandchildren and their accomplishments.



A lover of nature, she would often gaze upon the marvels of wildlife and nature, most recently, the splendor of the fall colors. Her passions extended to cooking and sewing, and her family and friends frequently enjoyed her labor of love for as long as her health permitted. She also enjoyed flea markets, yard selling, and antiquing.



She was preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Buchanan (Charles), Nellie Ruth Holt (J. C.), Jeanie Short (Tony), Shirley Graham (Hoyt); brothers, Douglas Barnett, Bill Barnett, Linol Barnett, Negil Barnett, Richard Barnett, and Alvin Barnett (Donivie).



She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dale Hamlette of the home; three children, Kathy L. Baker of Rustburg, Matthew F. Hamlette of Lynchburg, and Mitchell B. Hamlette (Holly) of Gladys; five grandchildren, James W. Baker (Kara), Justin D. Baker (Jordan), Jessica L. Carwile (Stephen), Zach Connelly, and Ashley Connelly; one great-granddaughter, Ella Marie Baker; sisters-in-law, Estelle, Louise, Carolyn, and Gisela Barnett; and a host of cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the residence, 181 Jennings Rd., Gladys, with interment in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Gladys. Public viewing will begin on Sunday from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the residence.



Jeffress Funeral Home And Cremation Service



304 Lusardi Drive



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 18, 2020.