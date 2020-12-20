Hazel Lee Johnson
Hazel Lee Johnson departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 21, 1927, to the late Alfonzo Jordan and Earsie Mae Kyle. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, the late Alex Johnson Sr.; daughter, Sherry A. Johnson; brothers, Henry Jordan, Alfred Jordan and William Kyle.
She is survived by a son, Larry Jordan (Terry); daughters, Denise and Nancy Ann Johnson; a sister, Gloria Spinner; two grandsons whom Hazel raised, Marcus and Allen Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great-children, great-great-children other loving family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery, Gladstone, Va. with the Rev. Tinsley officiating. Family and friends may view on Monday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.