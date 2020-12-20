Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel Lee Johnson
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Hazel Lee Johnson

Hazel Lee Johnson departed this life on Friday, December 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 21, 1927, to the late Alfonzo Jordan and Earsie Mae Kyle. Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, the late Alex Johnson Sr.; daughter, Sherry A. Johnson; brothers, Henry Jordan, Alfred Jordan and William Kyle.

She is survived by a son, Larry Jordan (Terry); daughters, Denise and Nancy Ann Johnson; a sister, Gloria Spinner; two grandsons whom Hazel raised, Marcus and Allen Johnson; and a host of grandchildren, great-children, great-great-children other loving family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery, Gladstone, Va. with the Rev. Tinsley officiating. Family and friends may view on Monday at the funeral home from 1 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.