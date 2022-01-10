Hazel Fitzgerald Palmer
June 14, 1933 - January 8, 2022
Hazel Fitzgerald Palmer, 88 of Lynchburg passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Joe Royce Palmer for 39 years.
Born on June 14, 1933 in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Barron Fitzgerald and Daisy Henderson Fitzgerald. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Norman Gerald Mays Jr.; a sister, Evangeline Bryant Foster; and a nephew, Gary Grey Bryant.
Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who loved and adored her family. She worked as a secretary for General Electric and was a charter member of Timberlake Christian Church where she served as Sunday School teacher and enjoyed participating with the Recycled Youth Program at the church. She loved spending time at her mountain property in Augusta County with her family.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Joyce P. Mays of Lynchburg and Denise P. Everhart and husband, Daniel of Lyndhurst; four grandchildren, Michael Lee Mays and wife, Kristin of Lynchburg, Christopher Allen Mays and wife, Elizabeth of Fayetteville, N.C., Julie Everhart Hughes and husband, Donald of Keysville, Joseph Daniel Everhart and wife, Jessica of Madison Heights; five great-grandchildren, Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth Mays of Altavista, Mackenzie Ann Mays of Lynchburg, Landon Christopher Mays and Emmilyn Rose Mays of Fayetteville, N.C., and Alexandria Grace Hughes of Keysville; a great-great-grandson, Colton Lee Champion of Altavista; her church family; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Hazel's Life will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Ben Moore with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Hazel Palmer to Timberlake Christian Church, John W. Johnson Scholarship Fund, 20261 Lynchburg Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or your favorite charity
.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 10, 2022.