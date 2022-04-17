Helen Wilson Dudley
Helen Wilson Dudley, 89, of Evington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Runk and Pratt Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Tennis Dudley.
Born in Campbell County, November 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late James Franklin Wilson and Lillian Miller Wilson.
Helen was retired from G.E./Ericcson after 38 years of service. She was a longtime member of Evington United Methodist Church. She was very active in her community serving and helping anyone in need.
In addition to her parents and husband, her daughter, Delores D. Daniel, preceded her in death.
She is survived by her daughter, Ella Jane Dudley of Evington; her grandson, Eddie Cook and his wife, Danielle; two great-grandchildren, Abigail Marie Cook and Jacob Edward Cook; her son-in-law, Lawrence Daniel; and three sisters, Vernie W. Beahm, Lydia W. Parker, and Mary W. Bryan.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Evington United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Patrick Henry Family Services, 1621 Enterprise Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24502, or to Evington United Methodist Church, 20 Church Ln., Evington, VA 24550.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the Dudley family. To submit condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.