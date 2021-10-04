Menu
Helen Marie Farrar
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Helen Marie Farrar

Helen Marie Hogan Farrar, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Danny O'Neil Farrar.

Born in Lynchburg, April 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Judge Hogan and Edna Mae Shepherd. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Floyd.

She is survived by two sons, Justin O. Farrar and his wife, Deborah of Atlanta, Ga. and Jonathan W. Farrar and his wife, Vesna of Gladys; four grandchildren, Sofia Farrar, Esther Farrar, Grace Rowan Farrar and Daniel Wayne Farrar; two sisters, Barbara Collins and Peggy Knight; two brothers, Jack Tyree and his wife, Jean and Larry Tyree; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Helen devoted her life to supporting her husband throughout his military career and raising her children. She enjoyed shopping and was known for how much she cared for others. Her favorite people called her grandma and me-maw.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

A graveside inurnment will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Heart Association.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
Oct
8
Inurnment
2:00p.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 4, 2021
My sweet friend. I miss you already. We had such a great summer together going out listening to music and just enjoying each others company. my prayers are with the family at this time. Together with her beloved Danny at last.
PatsyKing
Friend
October 4, 2021
