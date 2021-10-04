Helen Marie Farrar
Helen Marie Hogan Farrar, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Danny O'Neil Farrar.
Born in Lynchburg, April 30, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Judge Hogan and Edna Mae Shepherd. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Arlene Floyd.
She is survived by two sons, Justin O. Farrar and his wife, Deborah of Atlanta, Ga. and Jonathan W. Farrar and his wife, Vesna of Gladys; four grandchildren, Sofia Farrar, Esther Farrar, Grace Rowan Farrar and Daniel Wayne Farrar; two sisters, Barbara Collins and Peggy Knight; two brothers, Jack Tyree and his wife, Jean and Larry Tyree; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Helen devoted her life to supporting her husband throughout his military career and raising her children. She enjoyed shopping and was known for how much she cared for others. Her favorite people called her grandma and me-maw.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
A graveside inurnment will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Heart Association
To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 4, 2021.