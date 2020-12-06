Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Helen Goff Wilt
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Helen Goff Wilt

Born on December 5, 1926, she passed from this life into life everlasting on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wilson Wilt; son, Daniel K Hogan Jr.; grandson, Adam Hughes, and six siblings.

Survived by her daughters, Patricia Renee Gutierrez (Francisco), Gayle O. Hughes, and Sharon O. Proffitt (John); her grandsons, Michael Hughes, James Hughes (Samantha), Joshua Hughes (Heather), Jay Proffitt (Tracy), and Justin Proffitt (Rachel) and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Bessie Roland, Margie Mawyer, Nancy New, Mary Jenkins, Bill Goff, and Barbara Gooden

As a young woman, Helen left West Virginia and came to Virginia to find her way, and that she did. She paved the way for her siblings to join her.

She lived her life showing kindness to others, serving her church, being a hairstylist to friends and family, and keeping children in her home. She was a good listener by lending an ear to all who needed it. In her latter days, when sending cards was all she could manage to do, she kept up with friends to encourage them with a kind word.

As a mother, she taught her children well; making sure they worked hard, knew manners, learned respect for others, and most importantly; to know and serve God. She was a good example of a praying mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

We will miss her greatly, but know that she is now experiencing joy unspeakable! We are thankful!

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Sharon and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. Please accept my sincere condolences. She was a sweet and lovely person. Please know that you are in my thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Dot Templeton
December 6, 2020
A wonderful Big Sis, I cherish all the summers I spent with her.
Barbara S Gooden
December 5, 2020