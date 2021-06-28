Dearest Nadine, I don't know if you remember me, but we went to high school together. I've thought of you often over the years. Your cousin, Judy, just told me of your mother's passing and I wanted to offer my deepest sympathy. I just lost my father on June 2 - and am grieving deeply. May God bless you and comfort you during your loss.

Connie Campbell Massie June 29, 2021