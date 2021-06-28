Helen Campbell Hunter
Helen Campbell Hunter transitioned on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Oscar Carroll Hunter. She was born March 6, 1930 in Amherst county. She was the daughter of the late James Claude and Madgie C. Campbell.
Helen was a retired LPN and dedicated worker for the Odd Fellows Home of Virginia. While there, she served in many capacities retiring in 1994 as administrator. Helen was a member of Clifford Baptist Church, American Legion Auxiliary Post 16 and Madison Heights Rebekah Lodge 22 where she was the recipient of the Declaration of Chivalry and the Medal for Meritorious Service upon retirement from the Odd Fellows Home.
Along with her parents, Helen was predeceased in death by six brothers, Gordon, Harold, Harmon, Bill, Roger, and Pete; three sisters, Margaret, Naomi, and Ida. She is survived by one daughter, Nadine and husband, Dave Lang and loving companion Duke. She is also survived by nieces, Judy (Keith), Ina, and numerous others; nephews, CW (Robin), Marvin (Caren), and numerous others.
The family of Helen would like to send out special thanks to Dr. Joe Khoury and his team, Centra's fourth floor nursing staff and Palliative Care at Lynchburg General Hospital, Heather Cook with Wyndhurst Family Physicians, Dr. Vogel at Piedmont Eye Center, and our Scott Insurance family.
A funeral service will be held at Tharp Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Internment will take place immediately following the service at Amherst Cemetery. The family suggests memorials take the form of contributions to Clifford Baptist Church or your local Humane Society.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 28, 2021.