Helen Waslo Masnik
The children of Helen Waslo Masnik sadly announce the passing of their mother on December 22, 2021. Helen was 96 years old. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 8, 1925, to Henry and Katherine Waslo, immigrants from Ukraine.
She had a happy childhood growing up in Richmond Hill, N.Y., with her brother, Hank, despite the Great Depression and the onset of World War II. After high school, Helen was employed as a stenographer at U.S. Potash Company at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, N.Y. She liked to tell the story of how she could see the Rockettes sunbathing from her office window. Helen married Michael Masnik on August 3, 1946, at St. Georges Catholic Church in NYC and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. Mike's employment with General Electric took them on different assignments from Schenectady and Syracuse, N.Y., to Charlottesville and Lynchburg, Va. Lynchburg was their home for 49 years.
She is survived by her son, Michael T. Masnik (Annette); daughter, Barbara Waring (Jamie), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. Daughter, Cathy Fitch (John) and son, Robert Masnik predeceased her.
Helen was active in GE wives (she played bridge for its social aspect) and as a hospital volunteer. She was an amazing cook, loved hosting dinner parties, and continuing the holiday traditions of her Ukrainian heritage. She and Mike loved to dance, starting at lunch hour escapes to NYC hotel big bands in the 1940's to ballroom dancing at Westminster Canterbury where they enjoyed their retirement years. Helen and her family enjoyed many happy summers at their beach house on the Jersey shore and after retirement, winters in their Florida condo. Helen and Mike were always up for an adventure, whether with Elderhostel tours or Sunday drives in their car to Peaks of Otter on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Helen never saw life as a glass less than half full. She was always smiling and welcoming to anyone who visited. She dedicated her life to raising her four children. Helen will join her husband, Mike, when she is interred at Arlington National Cemetery.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.