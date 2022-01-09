Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen Waslo Masnik
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Helen Waslo Masnik

The children of Helen Waslo Masnik sadly announce the passing of their mother on December 22, 2021. Helen was 96 years old. She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on January 8, 1925, to Henry and Katherine Waslo, immigrants from Ukraine.

She had a happy childhood growing up in Richmond Hill, N.Y., with her brother, Hank, despite the Great Depression and the onset of World War II. After high school, Helen was employed as a stenographer at U.S. Potash Company at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, N.Y. She liked to tell the story of how she could see the Rockettes sunbathing from her office window. Helen married Michael Masnik on August 3, 1946, at St. Georges Catholic Church in NYC and they enjoyed 68 years of marriage together. Mike's employment with General Electric took them on different assignments from Schenectady and Syracuse, N.Y., to Charlottesville and Lynchburg, Va. Lynchburg was their home for 49 years.

She is survived by her son, Michael T. Masnik (Annette); daughter, Barbara Waring (Jamie), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild. Daughter, Cathy Fitch (John) and son, Robert Masnik predeceased her.

Helen was active in GE wives (she played bridge for its social aspect) and as a hospital volunteer. She was an amazing cook, loved hosting dinner parties, and continuing the holiday traditions of her Ukrainian heritage. She and Mike loved to dance, starting at lunch hour escapes to NYC hotel big bands in the 1940's to ballroom dancing at Westminster Canterbury where they enjoyed their retirement years. Helen and her family enjoyed many happy summers at their beach house on the Jersey shore and after retirement, winters in their Florida condo. Helen and Mike were always up for an adventure, whether with Elderhostel tours or Sunday drives in their car to Peaks of Otter on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Helen never saw life as a glass less than half full. She was always smiling and welcoming to anyone who visited. She dedicated her life to raising her four children. Helen will join her husband, Mike, when she is interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Hi Barbara and Jamie, I was saddened to read of your Mothers passing. She was such a beautiful and interesting woman and I enjoyed our conversations from time to time in the Kroger! I know that she will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. I would love to get in touch with you, my phone number is (434) 851-1763 and email [email protected] I would love to hear from you and hope you and your family are doing well.
Sarah Dunstan
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results