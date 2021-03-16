Helen McCraw
Helen McKelder McCraw, 97, of Stonewall Road, Appomattox, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Dancy Bernard McCraw.
Born in Maryville, Tenn., on August 22, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Lula Dunn and John Glenn McKelder. Helen was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and was a 1957 Graduate of Longwood College.
She is survived by two sons, Perry McCraw and wife, Gale, and Jon McCraw and wife, Beverly; two daughters, Jane Judy and husband, Jess and Sherry Lange and husband, John; 10 grandchildren, Brandon McCraw and wife, Heidi, Jake Judy and wife, Seretha, Douglas McCraw and wife, Leanne, Annie J. Varney and husband, Jason, Jessica Lange, Jami L. Poaq and husband, Phillip, Nathan McCraw, Jason Lange, Sara Beth McCraw and Ethan McCraw; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.