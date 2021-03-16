Menu
Helen McCraw
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Helen McCraw

Helen McKelder McCraw, 97, of Stonewall Road, Appomattox, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Dancy Bernard McCraw.

Born in Maryville, Tenn., on August 22, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Lula Dunn and John Glenn McKelder. Helen was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and was a 1957 Graduate of Longwood College.

She is survived by two sons, Perry McCraw and wife, Gale, and Jon McCraw and wife, Beverly; two daughters, Jane Judy and husband, Jess and Sherry Lange and husband, John; 10 grandchildren, Brandon McCraw and wife, Heidi, Jake Judy and wife, Seretha, Douglas McCraw and wife, Leanne, Annie J. Varney and husband, Jason, Jessica Lange, Jami L. Poaq and husband, Phillip, Nathan McCraw, Jason Lange, Sara Beth McCraw and Ethan McCraw; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the family. Brings back lots of good childhood memories.
Steve Dunn
July 2, 2021
Our hearts, and prayers are with the McCraw family during your loss. We hope that you will find peace and solace in knowing what a long and fulfilling life that Helen lived. Please accept our condolences during your difficult time.
J.D., Pam, & Jay Rothgeb
March 31, 2021
Perry and family. Sorry for you loss. You had her for a long time and that makes a lot of love and memories. May God bless you and your family.
Charles Wilbun
Friend
March 19, 2021
Perry & Gale and family: our deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother and grandmother.
Doug and Carole Weston
Neighbor
March 19, 2021
Perry...so very sorry for you loss...God Blees your family
Plicky Williams
Friend
March 18, 2021
Sorry for your lost I didn´t know you but I go to church with Perry I´ve missed him but we know why he was there for you but you are in the arms of her Lord and Savior and l know for sure he wants for his Mom
Sandra Tate
March 17, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. A mother is a precious gift and she will live forever with each of you.

Ralph and Denise Totty
March 17, 2021
Precious saint of God! We mourn with you but also rejoice that Mrs. Helen is standing in His presence completely healed! She is rejoicing with the saints around the throne of The King of Kings and Lord of lords! Hallelujah!
Rev. Dennis & Sandy Boatwright
Friend
March 16, 2021
I can’t believe you’re gone Helen. I’ve missed seeing you because of covid but you’ve always been on my mind. I’m really going to miss our laughs and time spent at Hebron. You were truly an amazing Godly woman and I will always treasure our friendship. I was so blessed to have known you and been your sister in Christ. I love you Helen .
Phyllis Hale
Friend
March 16, 2021
Expressing my deepest sympathy for your loss. I have many fond memories of Helen. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers,
Barbara Williams
Friend
March 15, 2021
