Helen was one of my newest friends when I joined Calvary back in the early 1970s and she and I wound up being the GAs leaders for quite a while. She was so wonderful to work with, full of love and compassion for all she came in contact with. She will be greatly missed. My condolences to the family and all who loved her and were impacted by her kindness and gentleness.

Joyce Torbert January 11, 2022