Helen Phelps
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Helen Phelps

Helen Doss Phelps, 84, of Rector Road, Concord, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was the loving wife of Alvin David Phelps.

Born in Appomattox, on March 3, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Florence Smith Doss and John Alfred Doss Jr. Helen was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a former Sunday School Teacher. She retired from Campbell County School System as a bus driver. Helen was always actively involved in serving the Concord Community.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Karen Blankenship and husband, Michael, of Winchester; three grandchildren, Zachary David Wright, Michaela Gayle Blankenship and Miranda Beverly Blankenship; three nieces, Kristie Bushman and husband, John, Laura Garrison and husband, Tim, and Lisa Richards and husband, Robert; two great-nieces; sister-in-law, Norma Doss; and brother-in-law, Wayne Phelps and wife, Nancy. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony "Tony" David Phelps; and her brother, William "Buck" Doss.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Harris officiating. The family request that you wear a face mask and social distance. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund., P.O. Box 165, Concord, VA 24538, Concord Fire Department, P.O. Box 26, Concord, VA 24538, or Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Centra Hospice of Lynchburg for their loving care of Helen.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
I sorry to hear about Helen, Alvin. Been many years since I saw you and Helen. Knew Helen and brother Buck from many years ago growing up in Concord. Both now gone and will be resting in heaven.
Billy Bryant
Friend
January 15, 2022
Alvin and Karen just wanted to tell you how sorry mom and I was to hear about Helen . But I know it’s been a hard road for her and she has gone home to no more pain. I’m sorry we are not able to come and be with youll but know you are in our though and prayers.
Donald Moses
Family
January 14, 2022
Alvin, So sorry to hear of Helen's passing, as I pray for you and your whole family in these moments.
Willie Wilson
Friend
January 14, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike Peters
Friend
January 14, 2022
Helen was one of my newest friends when I joined Calvary back in the early 1970s and she and I wound up being the GAs leaders for quite a while. She was so wonderful to work with, full of love and compassion for all she came in contact with. She will be greatly missed. My condolences to the family and all who loved her and were impacted by her kindness and gentleness.
Joyce Torbert
January 11, 2022
My heart and prayers are with you and your family .
Ken Franklin
Ken Franklin
Friend
January 11, 2022
Helen you were a guiding light for so many, myself included! I light this candle with love to ensure your journey shines brightly. You will be missed, but know that your memory will live in our heart’s forever! Your Wings are Ready!
Michael Blankenship
Family
January 10, 2022
We're so sorry for.your loss Helen.was such a sweet person.i knew.her when she drove the bus.we will keep you all in our prayers.and thoughts. Ronnie and Anita Hite❤
Anita Hite
Friend
January 10, 2022
FEMA Operations Center Team D
January 10, 2022
Sweet, sweet Helen. Taught my boys Chris & Timmy in Sunday School. Transported them safely for many years to school. A true Saint❤Truly deserves to be at the feet of Jesus
Judy Toler
Friend
January 10, 2022
