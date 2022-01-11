Helen Phelps
Helen Doss Phelps, 84, of Rector Road, Concord, died on Sunday, January 9, 2022. She was the loving wife of Alvin David Phelps.
Born in Appomattox, on March 3, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Florence Smith Doss and John Alfred Doss Jr. Helen was a lifetime member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served as a former Sunday School Teacher. She retired from Campbell County School System as a bus driver. Helen was always actively involved in serving the Concord Community.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Karen Blankenship and husband, Michael, of Winchester; three grandchildren, Zachary David Wright, Michaela Gayle Blankenship and Miranda Beverly Blankenship; three nieces, Kristie Bushman and husband, John, Laura Garrison and husband, Tim, and Lisa Richards and husband, Robert; two great-nieces; sister-in-law, Norma Doss; and brother-in-law, Wayne Phelps and wife, Nancy. She was preceded in death by her son, Anthony "Tony" David Phelps; and her brother, William "Buck" Doss.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Harris officiating. The family request that you wear a face mask and social distance. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund., P.O. Box 165, Concord, VA 24538, Concord Fire Department, P.O. Box 26, Concord, VA 24538, or Concord Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 48, Concord, VA 24538.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Centra Hospice of Lynchburg for their loving care of Helen.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 11, 2022.