For our other mother in life, we are going to miss the great times and memories of many days of family and love she shared and gave all of us that Mom/Marie time. Our family sends it's deepest love and blessings to the Reed relatives during this time of loss but we know she is with the rest of God's blessed children and family. We always love and cherish what she did for us and so many other family members. Our prayers and blessings always from us to all of you.

Sally, David, and Jerry Z Family September 18, 2021