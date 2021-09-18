Menu
Helen Marie Reed
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Helen Marie Reed

March 8, 1934 - September 15, 2021

Helen Marie Reed, 87, of Evington passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Edward Reed for 38 years.

Born on March 8, 1934 in Alexandria, Va., she was a daughter of the late Norman Nathanial Hatton and Ruth Juanata Hensley Hatton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Deborah Bright and Mary Reed; three sisters, Nita Parker, Margaret Eastridge and Mary Zimbro.

Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory six children, Ruth Taylor of Lynchburg, Jacky Rogers of Grantsville, W.Va., John Reed and wife, Pam of Colorado Springs, Colo., Susan Luckado and husband, Garland, Danny Reed all of Lynchburg and Paula Silver of Hyattesville, Md.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman Hatton of Hebron, Md. and Butch Hatton of Jessup, Md.; and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.

A Celebration of Helen's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory by the Rev. Ron Litton.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Fort Lincoln Cemetery
3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
For our other mother in life, we are going to miss the great times and memories of many days of family and love she shared and gave all of us that Mom/Marie time. Our family sends it's deepest love and blessings to the Reed relatives during this time of loss but we know she is with the rest of God's blessed children and family. We always love and cherish what she did for us and so many other family members. Our prayers and blessings always from us to all of you.
Sally, David, and Jerry Z
Family
September 18, 2021
