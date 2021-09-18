Helen Marie Reed
March 8, 1934 - September 15, 2021
Helen Marie Reed, 87, of Evington passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence. She was the loving wife of the late Henry Edward Reed for 38 years.
Born on March 8, 1934 in Alexandria, Va., she was a daughter of the late Norman Nathanial Hatton and Ruth Juanata Hensley Hatton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Deborah Bright and Mary Reed; three sisters, Nita Parker, Margaret Eastridge and Mary Zimbro.
Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves to cherish her memory six children, Ruth Taylor of Lynchburg, Jacky Rogers of Grantsville, W.Va., John Reed and wife, Pam of Colorado Springs, Colo., Susan Luckado and husband, Garland, Danny Reed all of Lynchburg and Paula Silver of Hyattesville, Md.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Norman Hatton of Hebron, Md. and Butch Hatton of Jessup, Md.; and other relatives and friends.
The family will receive relatives and friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road in Lynchburg.
A Celebration of Helen's Life will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory by the Rev. Ron Litton.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 18, 2021.