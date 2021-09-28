Menu
Helen J. Sadler
Helen J. Sadler transitioned from this earthly home on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She will lie in repose on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg chapel on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Coleman Falls, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Reposing
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Sep
30
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
