Helen J. Sadler
Helen J. Sadler transitioned from this earthly home on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She will lie in repose on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg chapel on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Coleman Falls, Va. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 28, 2021.